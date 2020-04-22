Okay everyone buckle up- apparently there’s another Hunger Games book coming out next month!

Written by Suzanne Collins, it will be called ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ and will be a PREQUEL to the original series.

Lionsgate has ALREADY begun working on adaptations of the book for the movie that will follow.

Unfortunately due to the current global pandemic no production has started and no casting has begun!

The storyline will still be set in Panem and centre around 18 year old Coriolanus Snow, who we know as president Snow in the trilogy.

Personally, we trust Suzanne Collins and we can’t WAIT to dive into a new story!

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will released in Australia on the 20th of May.

Advertisement