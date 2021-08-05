Look, I don’t know much but I do know that you take what you read on the DailyMail with a grain of salt.

But their sources have revealed that a major character in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot might be killed off in the first freakin’ episode.

Everything is hearsay, no one’s gonna confirm this so we’ll have to wait and see.

The publication’s sources reckon it’s ‘going to be a big death’, so immediately who do you think comes to mind?

Naturally Mr. Big is a huge contender with Hello! Magazine reporting that Noth’s character was supposed to die from a heart attack in the third film before it was pulled!

James Andrew Miller discusses Big’s death in The Origins podcast saying, “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Tiktoker ‘Klinetime’ uploaded a Tiktok of the cast in NYC all dressed for a funeral with the caption ‘Mr. Big or Samantha Jones’, and of COURSE, it could be Samantha!

With Kim Catrall not signing on to the reboot, the franchise will have to explain her absence and her death could be an excellent plot device.

All this is just speculation, but I am excited!