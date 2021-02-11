It’s old news now that HBO Max will be home to the ‘Sex And The City’ reboot, the ‘Sex And The City’ reboot that WON’T have Samantha?

I know..

What’s the point?

My curiosity must be sated though, what will it be like?

Apparently, the show will parallel reality and explain Samantha’s disappearance by saying that she is simply no longer friends with Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda.

‘Just as in real life, people coming into your life, people leave… Friendships fade, and new friendships start,’ HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys stated to TVLine.

According to the publication, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are being paid $1 million per episode for 10x 30 minutes episodes!

We’re still waiting for an official release date, but production will begin in the coming months!