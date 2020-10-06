From outdoor beds to hot springs, there is always a creative new way to enjoy a cinema experience around the corner. Melbourne is pretty spoilt for choice these days!

Now you’ll be able to get a good dose of history with that bucket of popcorn next time you see a flick when this flashy new cinema opens inside Pentridge Prison.

From December this year, movie buffs will be able to enjoy the 15-screen cinema complex within the Pentridge development in Coburg. Each auditorium will have full-reclining seats and Dolby Atmos sound so you are sure to have a great time.

When the doors can finally swing open, ticket buyers will be able to select from new release films such as Coming 2 America, Free Guy, Death On The Nile, Peter Rabbit 2 and Wonder Woman 1984.

There will be safety precautions in place for patrons which will include a checkerboard allocation for friends and family groups, staggered session times to keep congestion at bay, contactless payment and of course, a lot of hand sanitiser.