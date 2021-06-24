We’ve come full circle.

‘Karen’ is a new upcoming horror film that is based around a racist neighbor called, you guessed it, ‘Karen’ who terrorises her black neighbors.

Goes full steam ahead with the ‘Karen’ phenomenon that I’m sure we’re all aware of by now, the film attempts to bring light to racist and intolerant behavior that’s found in middle-class ‘white’ neighborhoods in America.

While I love Taryn Manning, she’s a talent and she’s a perfect choice for the role of Karen… the film doesn’t look that good.

Manning spoke to Deadline about the ‘social responsibility’ she felt to take on the role, but this is where it gets complicated.

“Even if I had to play the villain to affect change around the globe, then I was more than willing to step into the role,” she said. “What’s been going on is devastating. It’s time for change and for me to be a part of the bigger picture, meant a lot to me.”

But ‘Karen’ has come under a lot of criticism for portraying a stereotyped view on racism leaving behind any nuanced or critical thought on how it manifests in society today.

AKA) people think it’s stolen and butchered all the good stuff from Jordan Peele films like ‘Get Out’ and churned out something that’s not scary, not new and not interesting.

But hey, check out the trailer and decide for yourself!