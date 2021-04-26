Nomadland has taken out Best Picture at the 2021 Academy Awards.

It has been a massive night for the film, which also saw Chloé Zhao make history as the first Asian woman to win Best Director and Frances McDormand (who howled like a wolf on stage) won Best Actress.

In total, Nomadland had six nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

Pixar film Soul took home two awards – Best Animated Film and Best Original Score.

Tyler Perry was the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The actor-writer-director-producer has helped to feed the masses.

“I want to take this award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle, because that’s where change happens,” he said in his speech.

Yuh-Jung Youn also made history as the first Korean performer and second Asian actress to when an Oscar for her role in Minari.

H.E.R is also now an Oscar award winning artist, taking home the award for Best Original Song for ‘Fight For You’. It was a part of Judas and the Black Messiah.