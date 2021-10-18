Now, I know what you’re thinking, ‘Mufasa is an animated lion’, yeah well…he’s still hot and I’m not the only one who thinks it.

Rating the hottest animated dad is no joke. There are plenty of contenders with close 2nd and 3rd to King Triton and Zeuz.

But Mufasa really stands ahead of the pride. He radiates power, authority and wisdom ruling over the Pridelands. He’s a great father, giving Simba stern and thoughtful life lessons.

And that mane…okay I’ll stop.

Have a listen to who else made the list, somehow George Jetson got a mention: