There is no doubt Melburnians are embracing being out and about more than ever these days and now there is some good news for those who enjoy the time underneath the stars.

Moonlight Cinema have extended their season into April with a fresh line-up of new flicks and more old favourites for a fun night out with friends, family or a cute ‘lil date.

Award nominated films will be making an appearance, including Minari and The Little Things. A bunch of Wes Anderson’s most loved works will hit the big screen too, including The Fantastic Mr Fox and The Isle of Dogs.

If you’re looking for a nostalgic night, kick back and watch Twilight and Bridget Jones Diary, or bring the whole family for a screening of Raya and The Last Dragon.

Oh, and perhaps one of the most exciting part about their extended season of all… FREE PIZZA!

On selected nights, Moonlight Cinema is teaming up with McCain Rustica Sourdough Pizza for ‘Pizza In The Park’. Ticket holders will get to enjoy free slices as they enjoy critically acclaimed films like Promising Young Woman and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Moonlight Cinema Melbourne is at Central Lawn at Royal Botanic Gardens until the 25 April. Check out the line-up and book tickets here.

