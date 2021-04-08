It’s no secret that Melburnians love a good pop-up cinema, and now there is a new place in town to check out a flick with your mates and have a few drinks while you are at it.

Popular food truck venue Welcome To Thornbury has reimagined their warehouse space to bring us ‘Blockbuster’d’ – a three-month cinema pop-up dedicated to nostalgia flicks that you’ll recall from the good old VHS days.

The full line-up isn’t out just yet but in April alone you can rock up and expect to watch iconic movies like Clueless, Dirty Dancing, She’s All That and the first two instalments from the Scream series.

What is a food truck park without food or drinks? Your $25 ticket covers a delicious Mr Burger plus your first beer or wine. You’ll also be able to have drinks delivered to you throughout the movie so you never have to leave your beanbag.

Blockbuster’d is now on at Welcome To Thornbury on selected nights. Find it at 520 High Street, Northcote. Tickets are $25. See the line-up, find more details and book here.