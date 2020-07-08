A member of the public who went to an afternoon screening of Jumanji at a cinema in Northland shopping centre on Sunday has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The showing started at 1PM.

Anyone who went to the same screening develops symptoms have been urged to get medical help.

“We are working closely with the Victorian Department of Health and have provided all contact tracing information,” a statement from a Hoyts spokesperson said.

Fifteen staff have been placed into isolation as a result of the positive test.

On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the second biggest day of coronavirus in the state, with 134 cases in the past 24 hours.