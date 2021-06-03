Amy Schumer has made headlines lately for some Instagram posts about other celebrities. First, she questioned if Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s marriage was real or just for publicity, and then said that Emma Stone was a “toxic person”.

We’re sure she’s joking, but fans of the actors were doing backflips trying to work out if there were any truth behind the claims!

The posts reminded Monty Dimond about the time she spent with Amy when she was doing publicity in Australia a few years ago for her blockbuster film ‘Trainwreck’.

Monty had a whopping 15 minutes to sit down with the star, but it still wasn’t enough time to completely break the ice.