We don’t mean to make you feel old but… Home Alone is 30 years old. Woaaah.

The story about cheeky eight-year-old Kevin who must protect his home from burglars when he is accidentally left at home alone by his family during Christmas vacation never gets old. We won’t get his mother’s face out of our head.

Now the festive season has come around once again, it’s the perfect time to relive all the troublemaking Kevin gets into and there is no better way to do it than watching it on the big screen!

The film is being re-released to cinemas for a limited time to celebrate its 30th anniversary. You’ll be able into a participating theatre and watch all the crazy moments unfold once again.

You’ll have until December 3 to 9 to check it out, so make plans ASAP!

