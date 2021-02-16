Disney’s highly anticipated film ‘Cruella’ is set to hit the cinemas on the 17th May!

The company released a first look poster with Emma Stone starring as Cruella De Vil, the trailer will be dropping later this week and we’re SO EXCITED!

The black and white image has Stone wearing the iconic half black half white hair and has taken a drastic turn from the original 101 Dalmations animation from 1961 and the first live-action remake in 1996 starring Glenn Close.

Stone’s taking a more glamourous approach to the role, with the film following the character’s younger day exploits and what originally turned her into the villain she eventually becomes.

The film stars the likes of Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham and Dev Patel.

Stay tuned for the trailer, we’ll be watching it as soon as it drops.