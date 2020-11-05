Harry Styles is set to co-star alongside Florence Pugh in the upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ directed by Olivia Wilde.

The highly anticipated psychological thriller halted in production on Wednesday, with the cast which includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll said to have been in close proximity to the infected individual.

To avoid further exposure, filming has been halted for 14 days and the cast and crew are set to self-isolate.

Styles was signed onto the film in September after Shia LaBeouf dropped out and production began on October 20th.

The plot, written by Wilde, follows the story of a couple in 1950s California, housewife Alice (Pugh) discovers her husband Jack (Styles) is hiding a deep dark secret.