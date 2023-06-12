If you are not already as pumped as me for the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie, here are a few facts to raise your excitement levels.

This movie literally got a five minute long standing ovation at the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Indiana Jones movies are some of the most wholesome action movies out there. And there’s no doubt this movie will have you on the edge of your seat one minute, giggling the next, and feeling all of the emotions in a whirlwind thanks to the absolutely amazing music behind all the action.

Most of the film is set in 1969, which is 12 years after the last Indy movie, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but the opening scenes feature some pretty cool digital de-aging tech for both Harrison Ford and baddie Mads Mikkelsen.

Starring as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter is Helena, aka Phoebe Waller-Bridge. You may know her from the comedy series Fleabag, but in this film she is the person who drags Indy back into the action.

We don’t want to spoil anything for you, but we hope you’re as pumped as we are! Check out the trailer below and start your countdown to the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, in cinemas on June 28.