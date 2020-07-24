It’s official, there’s going to be a prequel to Grease and it’s going to be called ‘Summer Lovin’.

Paramount has signed on for the film and it will be directed by Brett Hayley, 36.

So what’s the film about?

Well… in the musical the song ‘Summer Lovin’ is all about how they met over the summer and the story of how they fell in love (from two different sides).

The film Summer Lovin’ will go further into the summer fling and the story of Danny and Sandy.

That’s all the information we have at the moment, but we can’t wait until casting begins!

Who would you cast as Danny and Sandy?

Advertisement