Look, I only found out about the sequel a month ago so I haven’t been on the edge of my seat like maybe some of you have…?

I mean, we’re ALL going to go watch it but I don’t think anyone is dying for the day it comes out.

The picture was uploaded by the official Avatar movie’s Twitter account and has Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

The caption says “Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels”.

AND HELL YEAH, I’m expecting the most amazing special effects I’ve ever seen in my life and if it’s any less, I WILL be disappointed.

They also released some concept art saying we’re going to see more of the world and it looks freaking amazing!