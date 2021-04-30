May the 4th 2021 is fast approaching which means it’s almost Stars Wars Day!

After having to celebrate at home last year, Melburnians will finally able to feel the force in person as Federation Square transforms into a galaxy far, far away on Sunday May 2.

Your Instagram will be overflowing with new pics alongside your favourite characters from the films and TV series including The Bad Batch which will be making a big splash at the event.

If that wasn’t enough to snap on your stories, a life-size replica of a TIE-fighter will also be landing in the city for you to gawk at. Pow pow!

If you’ve got a little Padawan (aka a kid) with you, there is definitely something to keep them busy! They’ll enjoy the Jedi Experience, teaching them all the skills they need to be just like Luke Skywalker and there is also a LEGO Zone open from 11am-2pm.

You won’t be walking away empty handed or hungry either – Zing will be holding a pop-up stall with exclusive merchandise, Change Food Truck are slinging crepes and Transport has a dedicated Star Wars menu!

The Star Wars Day Celebrations at Federation Square are being held on Sunday 2 May from 9am-4pm.

May the Fourth be with you.