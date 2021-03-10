Disney+ has made the decision to remove multiple classic films from kids profiles including Peter Pan, Dumbo, Aristocats and the live-action Swiss Family Robinson.

For children-specific accounts, these Disney classics will no longer be available to stream however “local ratings and cultural sensitivities can mean that there may be some variations in the availability of specific titles” in different regions.

This decision has come shortly after The Walt Disney Company launched its Stories Matter initiative. This progressive initiative includes a group of experts to advise and assess Disney’s content to ensure it is representative of all global audiences. Disney has begun displaying a disclaimer on the titles that don’t meet their requirements and rather than removing the titles, they acknowledge it’s ‘harmful impact’ and want to ‘spark conversation to create an inclusive future’.

The disclaimer reads: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

Disney+ states on their Help Centre that “Titles with a content advisory notice related to negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures have been excluded,” meaning the exclusions will only be made on children’s accounts and not on regular accounts.

Disney has come under fire for their outdated and insensitive depiction of cultures, though this initiative acknowledges their faults and is a positive movement towards an inclusive community.