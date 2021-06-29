We have all loved the new live-action remakes of Disney’s classics and it looks like we’re getting another!

The fairytale classic ‘Snow White’ is next on Disney’s list with ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler to lead as ‘Snow White’.

Zegler, who made her debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ is no stranger to the screen, and is also set to appear in the superhero sequel to ‘Shazam’ later this year.

Once Disney made the announcement, she took to Twitter to share her excitement.

Zegler also shared a video of a time she was at Disney Land, dancing with the ‘Snow White’ character and captioned it ‘homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Are you excited to watch the remake?

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!
disney snow white snow white remake west side story