We have all loved the new live-action remakes of Disney’s classics and it looks like we’re getting another!

The fairytale classic ‘Snow White’ is next on Disney’s list with ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler to lead as ‘Snow White’.

Zegler, who made her debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ is no stranger to the screen, and is also set to appear in the superhero sequel to ‘Shazam’ later this year.

Once Disney made the announcement, she took to Twitter to share her excitement.

I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

Zegler also shared a video of a time she was at Disney Land, dancing with the ‘Snow White’ character and captioned it ‘homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

Are you excited to watch the remake?