We’ve been so excited for the live action of Mulan to come out, and honestly it looked like it’s going to be well worth the wait.

Originally meant to premiere in March, the global pandemic resulted in the inevitable delayed release.

According to ET Online the film will be skipping theatres and making it’s way to Disney+ in the States on 4th of September.

Mulan starring Liu Yifei will be available to rent for $29.99 in the US, with Canada, Australia and New Zealand following suit but with ‘different price points’.

It’s still yet to be confirmed how much you’ll have to pay up to watch the flick from home in Australia, but until then, watch the latest trailer for Disney’s Mulan below!

