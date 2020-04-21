Chris Hemsworth was left shocked when one of his fans risked his life to chase him down for an autograph.

The Aussie actor, who was filming his new movie Extraction in India, had a friend film the moment an eager fan wove through the busy streets on a motorbike to get his autograph.

The clip that Chris shared, the man can be seen driving alongside Chris’ vehicle waving as the star looks shocked at the fearlessness.

‘One of the more enthusiastic fans I’ve ever seen,’ Chris commented as he flashed a look at the camera.

After the rider disappears for a second, Chris was surprised to see the man re-appear with friends.

Chris did end up stop and meet his fans and posed for selfies with the,

