It’s called Lost The Plot and in case you haven’t heard it before…

1. You’re missing out and I highly suggest playing along

AND

2. Basically the plotline of a movie is worded differently to make it tougher to figure out.

So our mate Woody has to work out what the movies are from the plotlines that Will has strung together and 99% of the time he doesn’t get them. So play along and see if you’re any better than Woody. Also, suck it Woody!