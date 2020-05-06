Cinemas across Australia are aiming to reopen in July, with Christopher Nolan’s huge new film Tenet as the first likely release.

The National Association of Cinema Operators, which represents all the major chains, issued a statement on Tuesday saying it was “enthusiastic about the prospect of reopening and is hopeful of conditions enabling it to do so in July”.

However, the operators have said they will not open until the government says so and it will mean a reduced seating capacity due to social distancing.

The industry body has not set an exact date for reopening but several figures have told the Sydney Morning Herald that a target is uly 16, the date Warner Bros has slated for Nolan’s high-concept time-travel action thriller, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington.