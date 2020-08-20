Maybe you’ve been to Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan and MAYBE you’ve experience the pure joy that is the Harry Potter quarter of the park and maybe…just maybe it changed your life?

Well now imagine a MORE OF THAT!

We all know the Japanese do theme parks like nobody else, my body is ready, my mind is catching up to the news.

Officially called The Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo- The Making Of Harry Potter will be more like the Leavesden studio tour in London, featuring film sets, costumes and props.

With a walk-through Diagon Alley that has a Gringotts and a Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, check out what the London one looks like below!

The park will be established in Nermira which is around half-an-hour from central Tokyo!

So get keen, the park is set to open in 2023 and I’m sure Tokyo will welcome the addition to their hospitality industry.