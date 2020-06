The Pitch Perfect movies were undoubtedly one of the funniest trilogies of the past decade. We loved watching the Barden Bellas tackle the Acapella scene with very little grace.

When Jase & PJ chatted with Aussie star Rebel Wilson on Tuesday morning, they couldn’t help but ask whether a fourth film could be on the horizon.

And she was able to spill some very cheeky details… looks like our favourite singing troop is coming BACK really soon!!!

Hear the FULL CHAT with Rebel Wilson below!