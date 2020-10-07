Looks like Melbourne’s beloved Moonlight Cinemas are returning this Summer to celebrate their 25th birthday!

After months of lockdown, nights under the stars watching films will be pure bliss – especially when you’ve got a cheese platter and some drinks!

The sessions and dates for January 2021 are yet to be announced but if last years line up is anything to go by, we’ll get an amazing mix of current flicks and old school gold.

Keep a close eye on the Moonlight Cinema website here.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement