Actress Mary Pat Gleason has passed away, aged 70.

Known for her roles on ‘Mom’ and ‘A Cinderella Story’, Mary died following a battle with cancer on Tuesday according to multiple reports.

Her ‘Mom’ co-star Mimi Kennedy posted a tribute message on Instagram after learning of her passing, sending love to Mary and her family.

“I’m saddened to learn that Mary Pat Gleason (Mary on @mom_cbs) passed away,” she captioned the post, alongside an image of the actress.

“From her nephew, ‘Her curtain closed at 10:20 Tuesday evening’. I’m sure she was met with thunderous applause and a great party backstage. My love to you Mary and to your loved ones.”

Gleason has over 170 acting credits on IMDB and has played smaller roles on numerous shows like Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives and Life in Pieces.

FRIENDS fans may also remember her from an episode in season one, The One With George Stephanopoulous, where she played the grumpy nurse after Ross was hit in the nose with a hockey puck.

One of her final movie roles was in the Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is A Loser in 2018 where she played a high school guidance counsellor.

Rest in Peace.