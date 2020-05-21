Fire has taken over a phone tower and spread to power lines in Cranbourne West overnight.

The CFA were called to Parnell Court about 1.46 am on Friday, after reports a “high voltage” power line was on fire.

A CFA spokesperson said that AusNet was called to cut power in the area.

“The fire had impacted a telecommunications structure before it spread and damaged the 20-metre tall high voltage power line structure above,” the spokesperson said.

“CFA crews monitored the incident and supported personnel to extinguish the fire safely.”

The blaze was contained by 2AM and crews remained on-site until 4AM.

Power has been restored in the area.

Advertisement