Former AFLW player Moana Hope has she plans to welcome another baby into her growing family, just weeks after her wife Isabella Carlstrom gave birth in November.

In a conversation with The Herald Sun, Hope said she will be switching roles with Carlstrom who carried their first child Svea Hope Carlstrom and will experience pregnancy for the first time.

“I am the one who is going to get pregnant,” Hope revealed.

“We are going to start trying mid next year through Monash IVF.

“We are going to have the same donor for all babies, I say all babies because we plan on having three and Belle will do the third.”

What fantastic news! We wish them all the best and hopefully we’ll be seeing a baby bump very soon.