In the latest instalment of it’s 2020 so anything goes and nobody really understands what’s happening Miley Cyrus has revealed that she is working on a new album.

An album of Metallica covers. And to be honest, we can already hear this and we reckon it might sound alright.

If you think about Miley’s husky voice, it does lend itself to some heavier music, but we still did not see this one coming.

In an interview for Interview Magazine, Miley said that she is working on the project with a mystery person.

And to add to the curiosity, she also said that she was conducting the interview from the mystery person’s bed.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” Cyrus said.

Miley has been covering a bunch of different artists’ work recently, including the Arctic Monkeys and Britney Spears.

Take a listen to Miley reimagining Britney’s “Gimme More” during MTV’s recent backyard sessions here. It’s incredible.

