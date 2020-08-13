Dare I say it….
……
finally?
I don’t want to be mean, but I shall proceed to be mean.
We all know Cody Simpson was a rebound after Liam.
According to Page Six a music ‘insider’ has revealed that they’re done as a couple!
The timing is SUSPICIOUS at best with Miley releasing new music literally TODAY.
Miley might have teased this in one of her recent Instagram posts
Forever and ever no more. 🖤 The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking…. head high up in the clouds.
A dark image with her caption reading ‘Forever and ever no more.’