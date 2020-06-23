Hollywood actress Michelle Williams has reportedly given birth to her second child!
Us Weekly reports that the 39-year-old gave birth after a source revealed that she was pregnant back in December last year.
Michelle is yet to comment on the news herself.
This is Williams’ first child with her fiancee Thomas Kail, a Tony award-winning director. She is also mother to 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger.
Michelle and Thomas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes in January.
They sparked marriage rumours in March after both stars were spotted with a ring on their left hand.
Congratulations to the happy couple!