Hollywood actress Michelle Williams has reportedly given birth to her second child!

Us Weekly reports that the 39-year-old gave birth after a source revealed that she was pregnant back in December last year.

Michelle is yet to comment on the news herself.

This is Williams’ first child with her fiancee Thomas Kail, a Tony award-winning director. She is also mother to 14-year-old daughter Matilda with the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle and Thomas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes in January.

They sparked marriage rumours in March after both stars were spotted with a ring on their left hand.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

