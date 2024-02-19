The 2024 BAFTA Awards was hosted by David Tennant this year and in order to present the winner for best film he called to the stage a “true legend of cinema”, Michael J. Fox.

The Actor 62, arrived on stage in a wheelchair with the help of an attendant, due to having Parkinson’s disease. With the crowd already stirred by his appearance and beginning to stand…so did he. The actor used the podium on stage to prop himself up in order to present the award and he immediately was greeted by a standing ovation from some of the film industries best.

When presenting the award he said: “Five films were nominated in this category tonight and all five have something in common. They are the best of what we do.” He also added, “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic, because movies can change your day. They can change your outlook, and sometimes even your life.”

Since being diagnosed in 1991 with Parkinson’s Fox has raised an incredible amount of awareness around the disease and his charitable foundation has raised over $2 billion dollars.