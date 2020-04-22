Prepare for your heart to absolutely melt!

Sorry Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, but we’ve just found a pair that can duet your song ‘Senorita’ better than you… Michael Bublé and his one-year-old daughter Vida!

The little bub, and Michael’s third child with his wife Luisana Lopilato, made a rare appearance in an Instagram live with her parents yesterday.

And in the live shared to Luisana’s Instagram, Vida and her dad shared an incredibly adorable moment as they sang a little duet together.

Yep even though she’s only one, Vida’s already showing off her singing skills!

As Vida comes onto the screen, Michael and Luisana try to get her to say ‘hola’ as they speak in Spanish, which is Luisana’s native language.

Michael then breaks out into song, singing the chorus of Shawn and Camila’s hit ‘Senorita’.

While Michael’s pitch perfect voice is enough to make or heart skip a beat, the best part comes as he pauses in some sections and let’s Vida fill in the blanks.

Honestly, just watch it for yourself in the video below from the Daily Mail! You won’t regret it! What an absolute cutie!!

