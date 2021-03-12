The Easter Long weekend is upon us and Messina is doing something special, really…really… really spectacularly special.

Their ‘Easter Snack Pack’ is a dessert that will feed your whole family and it contains 1x bake at home Hot Cross Bun Sticky Snail, my whole body is melting just thinking about it.

The spiced sticky hot cross bun dough is filled with choc chips, vanilla custard and topped with a cinnamon malt caramel!!

The bake at home snail will take 20-25 minutes in the oven before you serve it up, and it was created to be paired with Messina’s Easter Hot Tub Triple Chocolate ice cream that’s made with house-made chocolate using Ecuadorian cocoa and has layers of milk chokkie, toasted white chocolate mousse and a nice tempered dark chocolate shell that will crack so satisfyingly.

You MUST join the mailing list to be part of the pre-sale at 9 am 17th March, you can pre-order right here:

You’ll be able to choose a pickup day and time between the 1st-4th of April.

The gorgeous snail costs $65 and looks worth every single cent.