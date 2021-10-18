Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oicecream, Oicecream, Oicecream!

Messina is known for constantly bringing us with the most delicious and quirky ice cream flavours, and when you thought they had created them all, BOOM, here’s one more!

This newest concoction is a lamington flavoured gelato bar, which includes a decadent chocolate gelato mixed with desiccated coconut and filled with raspberry sauce centre, enrobed in milk chocolate.

If you want to get your hands on this delicious new flavour of ice cream, you can head down to your local supermarket and take a look into the freezer section for a four-pack of these delicious bars.