You might be on the nice list this year but by the time you work through this 3.5L Fireball Whisky filled FIREBOX, you might find yourself on the naughty list.

FIREBOX cinnamon whisky has sailed the seas from the US and made it’s way to Aussie shores just in time for Christmas!

The box comes with 2x 1.75L casks and can cater to 100 30ml shots!

However the FIREBOX isn’t here for very long, the red-hot cinnamon shots are here for a limited time.

Make sure you’re ready to order because there’s only 1000 limited-edition boxes are available in Australia through Booze Bud and selected retailers, going for $224.99 a box!