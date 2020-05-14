Singer Melissa Etheridge’s 21-year-old son has passed away.

The singer’s team confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today.”

Etheridge has been hosting Facebook Live singalongs since March.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

No further comment has been made.

The star and her ex-partner Julie Cypher welcomed Beckett in 1998 via artificial insemination. They also have a daughter named Bailey Jean in 1997, but split in 2000. Etheridge also has 13-year-old twins who she shares with former partner, Tammy Lynn Michaels.

