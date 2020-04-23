While in isolation, we’ve all been relaxing our usual habits a little bit. It also turns out we’ve been drinking a lot more than usual… and we’ve been urged to slow down.

New data from a recent YouGov poll shows that one in five households in Victoria have bought extra alcohol during the coronavirus outbreak and a third of have been indulging in a drink every day.

The survey comes after many liquor stores across the country established purchase limits on beer, wine and spirits to put a stop to bulk purchases.

70 per cent of the 1000 people who were surveyed said they had been drinking more than usual during isolation.

The Heart Foundation’s Director of Health Strategy Julie Anne Mitchell spoke out about this, saying it was important healthy drinking habits were made in the home.