Victoria’s Coronavirus restrictions have now been eased across the state, with new measures coming into place at 11:59PM last night.

The new measures will see Victorians being allowed to have 5 visitors in their home and public gatherings will be allowed but with a maximum of 10 people.

The following is the full list that was provided by the government on the announcement.

Outdoor gatherings

Allow public gatherings of 10. Includes household members and other people but up to a maximum of 10. A person cannot organise, or knowingly attend, a gathering of more than 10 people.

Indoor gatherings

Allow up to 5 visitors at home in addition to the normal residents of a household. The residence includes the outside and inside of private premises – so the total number of guests is 5 whether they are outside or inside the house.

Workplaces

Work at home unless not possible. Stay at home if you are unwell.

Workplaces should develop a COVID-19 plan in accordance with NCCC guidance and the Safe Work Australia National COVID-19 Safe Workplace Principles.

Maintain (where possible): physical distancing, 4 square metres per person indoors, Hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, Frequent environmental cleaning & disinfection (particularly for shared workspaces)

Weddings

Allow 10 guests in addition to the couple and celebrant.

Additional requirement to keep records of names and contact details of each guest, to assist in contact tracing if required.

Funerals

Allow 20 mourners indoors. People required to conduct the funeral are allowed in addition. Not if held at a private residence – the 5 visitors maximum rule applies.

Allow 30 mourners outdoors plus people to run the funeral. (this is a special exemption for compassionate reasons) Additional requirement to keep records of names and contact details of each guest, to assist in contact tracing if required.

Religious public gatherings, places of worship, private prayer, mosques

Allow private worship or small religious ceremonies of up to 10 people plus additional people required to conduct the ceremony.

Additional requirement for those conducting religious ceremonies to keep records of contact details of each guest to a ceremony, to assist in contact tracing if required.

Hairdressers and barber shops

Closed only if person density rule cannot be adhered to.

Additional requirement to keep records of names and contact details of each client serviced, to assist in contact tracing if required.

Retail

Stay home, except for essential reasons.

No specific restrictions on retail stores, indoor shopping malls, shopping centres; other than physical distancing, person density rules, cleaning for indoor spaces.

Maintain: physical distancing, 4 square metres per person indoors, Hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, Frequent environmental cleaning & disinfection.

Auction houses

Allow 10 people plus minimum number of people reasonably required to facilitate auction. Density quotient applies. Operator required to keep records of names and contact details of each client serviced, to assist in contact tracing if required.

Real estate auctions and open house inspections

For auctions, allow 10 people plus minimum number of people reasonably required to facilitate auction (plus occupants of residence)

For inspections, allow 10 people plus minimum number of people reasonably required to facilitate inspection (plus occupants of residence)

Operator required to keep records of names and contact details of each client, to assist in contact tracing if required.

Restaurants and cafes Restaurants and cafes only open for takeaway.

Casinos, gaming and gambling venues

Maintain baseline restrictions on bars and gaming rooms.

Any cafes or restaurants must adhere to the restrictions on cafes and restaurants

Community facilities such as: Community centres and halls , youth centres, PCYC’s, Community clubs(sporting facilities component), RSL clubs (sporting

facilities component)

Expand permitted operations to be for the purpose of hosting an essential public support service or support group Where permitted to operate the following requirements apply:

• Allow 10 people for a support group plus minimum number of people reasonably required to operate facility or support group.

• Density quotient applies.

• Does NOT include use for the purposes of exercise or sport.

Operator must keep contact lists per other operators. This means people will be able to attend a hall in a small group for

• parents’ group

• youth group

• AA meeting

• NA meeting

• Alcohol and drugs, family violence and parenting support groups

• Foodbank

Local government non- essential facilities and services (Libraries)

Can be used solely as a venue for essential services or support group with 10 people (see community centres). Operator must keep contact lists per other operators.

National and State Parks

Allow hiking, fishing, hunting, prospecting, diving, boating and other recreational activities on public land, but maximum gatherings of 10. Includes household members and others but maximum of 10. For households more than 10, they can gather together outside.

Expressly state no camping permitted anywhere (I.e. daytime activity only).

Public parks, public playgrounds, outdoor gyms and skate parks

Closed.

Exception for sport, exercise and recreation that can be conducted in park with max 10 people.

Sport

Sport and exercise Allowed if:

• up to 10 people (or people of the same household) • outdoors

• activity must be reasonably capable of being done with people spaced 1.5m apart

• reasonable effort to maintain 1.5m between participants at all times.

Operator required to keep contact lists per other operators.

If the sport has an instructor, e.g. personal training, that person(s) is in addition to the 10 people. i.e. 10 participants plus minimum number of people reasonably required to operate boot camp/personal training. Operator required to keep contact lists per other operators.

No other limitations on outdoor sport. Also no prohibition on hunting, fishing or boating. No sport indoors (other than at own premises) are permitted – so indoor sports centres should remain closed.

Advice only: No shared equipment that touches head or face or cannot be effectively cleaned (e.g. soft materials / clothing like overalls). Hand hygiene, frequent environmental cleaning & disinfection, use of own equipment where possible and minimise sharing of equipment.

Professional sport

Permit use of otherwise restricted facilities such as pools, gyms, arenas, stadiums etc for professional sports use only (without public). Condition that the relevant professional sporting organisation must have exclusive use of the facility at the time of use (i.e. not allow public access) and take all reasonable steps to manage public health risks for users. Operator must keep contact lists per other operators.

Boot camps, personal training

Allow up to 10 people outdoors plus the instructor.

(Indoor sports centres and venues, and gyms must not open). Bring own equipment where possible (e.g. gym mat) or disinfect equipment between each use.

Caravan Parks and associated Camping Grounds

Closed to tourists.

Open only for residents, essential workers. Continue to allow accommodation for FIFO and essential workers, those displaced by bushfires, those without another form of permanent accommodation. Adhere to advice provided to operators of caravan parks. Limit any gatherings to the restrictions gathering sizes.

Hostels

Open for accommodation, restaurants and cafes closed. Limit any gatherings to the restrictions on gathering sizes.