Actor Mel Gibson was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April.

The Daily Telegraph claims that the 64-year-old actor spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital after contracting the virus. He has since recovered.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital,” his representative told the publication.

“He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

The news comes as the world grapples with 15.4 million COVID-19 cases and 632,000 deaths.