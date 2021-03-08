In her explosive interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle spoke the truth behind her mental state after her experience as a royal.

“I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere [to get help],” she revealed her suicidal thoughts got so bad she began planning ways to end her life, “This was very clear and very scary.”

“I was told that I couldn’t [get help], that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” Meghan went in-depth about ‘the institution’ or ‘the firm’ who was comprised of a group of people who’s job it was to look out for the monarchy.

“I went to one of the most senior people to get help. And I share this because, there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help, and I know how hard it is to not just voice it but to be told no.”

Meghan revealed she went to people, imploring for help because of how bad her mental health had gotten and their response was nothing more than, “My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.”

“Nothing was ever done,” Meghan said. “So we had to find a solution.”

Their solution resulted in leaving their titles behind and starting a new life in America.

