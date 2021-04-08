Police have revealed that since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to their Montecito mansion, they have been called 9 times over security and safety fears.

The couple currently lives in their $19 million-dollar mansion with one-year-old Archie; however, the most recent figures have sparked public concern over their safety.

The dates and reasons for the calls include:

July 2020 – Phone Request.

July 2020, early hours of the morning – Alarm Activations.

July 2020, early hours of the morning – Alarm Activations.

July 2020, early hours of the morning – Alarm Activations.

August 2020 – Miscellaneous Priority Incident.

November 2020 – Alarm Activations.

December 24th, 2020 – Trespassing.

December 26th, 2020 – Property Crimes.

February 16th, 2021 – Alarm Activations.

During the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she contacted the Royal Family pleading that they do not remove Prince Harry’s personal protection officers, due to fears for their family’s safety.