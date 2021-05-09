Meghan Markle has made her first TV appearance since her and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah in March.

Markle appeared in a video message that aired during the Global Citizen VAX Live concert.

Prince Harry and Meghan both serve as the campaign chairs of Global Citizen’s effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to medical workers in the world’s poorest countries.

“The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19,” Meghan said in the pre-recorded video.

“We’ve gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it’s going to take every one of us to find our way forward.

“As campaign chairs of VAX Live, my husband and I believe it’s critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone – and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”

She added, “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter.

“It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.

“We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you.”