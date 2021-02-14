Baby Archie won’t be an only child for much longer, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing that they are expecting their second child.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

The new addition will be the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana and the 10th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.