This week, Jase & Lauren have been on the topic of bad neighbours. We’ve all had encounters with people who have rubbed us the wrong way…

It prompted Jase to reach out to Lauren’s old neighbour Matt Damon (yep, Matt Damon) to see what life was like next door to her in Byron Bay.

These days, the popular coastal town seems pretty elusive so when these two caught up over the phone on Thursday morning, we got an insight scoop into their friendship and it turns out, it’s not that different to us!

Listen below…

