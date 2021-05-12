Matt Damon is currently in Australia filming for the upcoming Thor movie in the Marvel Universe and honestly, he looks like he’s right at home.

When streaming live to the USA for their TODAY show, Matt had set up shop in a local TAB like a bloody legend.

But in all honesty, why on earth is he there?

Surely he has WiFi where he’s staying, but maybe not knowing the state of our NBN.

Damon also commented on the romantic rumours swirling about bestie Ben Affleck and JLo, “I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Well, we don’t want to take up too much of your time Matt, we’ll let you get back to whatever you were doing in the TAB, hope you win big!

Advertisement

Advertisement