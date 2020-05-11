MasterChef: Back To Win has become comfort viewing for many during isolation, and when Chris Badenoch was eliminated last night, fans of the show received quite the surprise.
It turns out after all this time, he’s married to another popular contestant – Julia Jenkins!
View this post on Instagram
Merry Chris-mas, God Jul-ia… and Happy Sebastian to each and every one of you! . I HAVE BEEN WAITING TO MAKE THIS PUN FOR NINE DAYS. . It’s the most punderful time of the year. . . . . . #merrychristmasyafilthyanimal #merrychristmas #xmas #chrismas #christmas #godjulia #godjul #sebastian #puns #goodmorningpunshine
The pair met on the debut season of the popular TV show in 2009. Though their relationship was controversial at the beginning (Badenoch was in another relationship), they tied the knot in 2013 and managed to stay the distance.
View this post on Instagram
I cannot believe it’s been five years (five! 🖐! 5️⃣!) since we did this thing. Happy anniversary to the man who has, quite literally, kept me sane these last few years. You’re a keeper @chrisbadenoch. #❤️ . . . . . #happyanniversary #anniversary #daylesford #wedding #fbf #kissykissy #love #fiveyears
It’s safe to say the surprise left fans in shock!
Omg Chris and Julia are married?!! #MasterchefAU
— Melissa Black (@melissablack86) May 10, 2020
Can’t believe fedora Chris is married to Julia Jenkins from
season one. Honestly shook. This has changed my world view. #masterchefau
— Edwina Williams (@edwinawilltweet) May 10, 2020
WAIT. Chris and Julia got married???? #MasterchefAU
— ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) May 10, 2020
Chris & Julia is probably a more solid relationship than any couple that a reality dating show could produce. #MasterChefAU
— Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) May 10, 2020
So Master Chef has had a successful match/marriage Chris and Julia – well that's better success rate than most of the reality match making shows #MasterChefAU
— Stay at home Jane (@austenite20) May 10, 2020
Congrats you two – way to show us that reality TV show relationships can work!