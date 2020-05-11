MasterChef: Back To Win has become comfort viewing for many during isolation, and when Chris Badenoch was eliminated last night, fans of the show received quite the surprise.

It turns out after all this time, he’s married to another popular contestant – Julia Jenkins!

The pair met on the debut season of the popular TV show in 2009. Though their relationship was controversial at the beginning (Badenoch was in another relationship), they tied the knot in 2013 and managed to stay the distance.

It’s safe to say the surprise left fans in shock!

Congrats you two – way to show us that reality TV show relationships can work!

