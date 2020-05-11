MasterChef: Back To Win has become comfort viewing for many during isolation, and when Chris Badenoch was eliminated last night, fans of the show received quite the surprise.

It turns out after all this time, he’s married to another popular contestant – Julia Jenkins!

The pair met on the debut season of the popular TV show in 2009. Though their relationship was controversial at the beginning (Badenoch was in another relationship), they tied the knot in 2013 and managed to stay the distance.

It’s safe to say the surprise left fans in shock!

Omg Chris and Julia are married?!! #MasterchefAU — Melissa Black (@melissablack86) May 10, 2020

Can’t believe fedora Chris is married to Julia Jenkins from

season one. Honestly shook. This has changed my world view. #masterchefau — Edwina Williams (@edwinawilltweet) May 10, 2020

WAIT. Chris and Julia got married???? #MasterchefAU — ViVi B (@ViVi_RFObsessed) May 10, 2020

Chris & Julia is probably a more solid relationship than any couple that a reality dating show could produce. #MasterChefAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) May 10, 2020

So Master Chef has had a successful match/marriage Chris and Julia – well that's better success rate than most of the reality match making shows #MasterChefAU — Stay at home Jane (@austenite20) May 10, 2020

Congrats you two – way to show us that reality TV show relationships can work!