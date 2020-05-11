Congratulations are in order for Masterchef judge Andy Allen who proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Alex Davey.

Andy popped the question while holidaying in New Zealand before the coronavirus pandemic commenced, TV Week confirmed.

“I drove down to what I was told was a nice secluded beach,” Andy explained.

“But when we got there, there were more than 300 people on the beach, and the only free spot I could find was next to a couple of 16-year-olds violently pashing.

“It was the least romantic spot ever!”

However, he did find a quiet spot – and asked Alex if she would marry him.

“She was so shocked, she basically collapsed on my shoulder,” Andy recalls.

“I pretty much had to ask her if it was a ‘yes’.

“She was very shocked.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!